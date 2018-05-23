China Box Office Tops North American Market in First Quarter

Shanghai: China surpassed North America to become the world's largest movie market during the first quarter of 2018, fuelled in part by big-grossing domestic films, according to US and Chinese box-office figures.
China's movie market made 20.21 billion yuan ($3.17 billion) between January and March, according to the China Movie Data Information Network, while US trade journal Variety said the North America box office reached $2.85 billion.
