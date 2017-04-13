En
These 4 Foods Could Worsen Inflammation

Torie Natalova    •    13 April 2017 23:48 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
These 4 Foods Could Worsen Inflammation
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Several foods could worsen inflammation. A number of foods could exacerbate pain.

You should not overeat these foods:

1. Sugar
Sugar could release inflammatory cytokines.
2. Gluten
Gluten could trigger allergic diseases

3. Alcohol
Alcohol could cause liver problems.

4. Caffeine
Caffeine could prompt digestive issues.


(WAH)

