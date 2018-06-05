Common complaints of Endometriosis Patients

Jakarta: The cause of endometriosis is still uncertain until the present moment, despite various researches. So far, there has yet to be satisfying explanations in relation to this case.



However, there is a well-known theory, the Sampson Theory, that states endometriosis occur due to the reverse blood flow to the stomach. The cause of endometriosis is also related to the hereditary factor.

According to dr. Frizar Irmansyah, Sp.OG (K) from Pertamina Central Hospital, here are some complaints which are often experienced by endometriosis patients:1. Pain during menstruation period and beyond menstruation period2. Pain during sexual intercourse3. Nausea or bad feeling on the stomach4. Too much blood during menstruation5. Headache6. Complaints depending on the location and level of the endometriosis.(WAH)