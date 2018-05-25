Danny Boyle to Direct New Bond Film Out in October 2019

London: Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle will direct the next James Bond film, with actor Daniel Craig returning for the fifth time as the legendary British spy, the movies' producers announced Friday.
The 25th as yet untitled film in the storied 007 franchise will begin production later this year and hit cinemas in Britain first, on 25 October, 2019, EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) said in a statement.
