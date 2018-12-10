38th Indonesian Film Festival Winners

Jakarta: The 38th Indonesian Film Festival was held at the Taman Ismail Marzuki Grand Theatre in Central Jakarta on Sunday, December 9, 2018.



Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts grabbed the most Piala Citra this year. It won ten awards including Best Feature-Length Picture, Best Director and Best Leading Actress.

Wiro Sableng took the runner-up position in overall trophies won. It won three awards namely Best Costume, Best Makeup Artist and Best Visual Effect.In addition, senior actress Widyawati received the Lifetime Achievement Award this year. Active since 1960s, she won the Best Leading Actress category in the 1983 Indonesian Film Festival.: Adrianto Sinaga & Nadia Adharina (Wiro Sableng)Jerry Octavianus (Wiro Sableng)Khikmawan Santosa & Yusuf A Patawari (Marlina)Zeke Khaseli & Yudi Arfani (Marlina)"Kulari ke Pantai" by Rayi Putra, Astono Andoko and Anindyo Baskoro (Kulari ke Pantai)Yunus Pasolang (Marlina)Frans XR Paat (Marlina)Kelvin Nugroho (Marlina)Keliek Wicaksono (Wiro Sableng)Mouly Surya & Rama Adi (Marlina)Titien Wattimena (Aruna & Lidahnya)Ni Kadek Thaly Titi Kasih (Sekala Niskala)Nicholas Saputra (Aruna & Lidahnya)Dea Panendra (Marlina)Marsha Timothy (Marlina)Gading Marten (Love for Sale)Mouly Surya (Marlina)Marlina the Murderer in Four ActsNyanyian Akar RumputRising from the SilenceKadoSi Juki the MovieWidyawati(WAH)