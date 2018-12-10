En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi-Maruf Preparing Campaign Surprises

Jokowi-Maruf Preparing Campaign Surprises

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

38th Indonesian Film Festival Winners

Purba Wirastama    •    10 Desember 2018 13:05 WIB
art (en)
En Lifestyle (En)
38th Indonesian Film Festival Winners
Mouly Surya (left) and Marsha Timothy

Jakarta: The 38th Indonesian Film Festival was held at the Taman Ismail Marzuki Grand Theatre in Central Jakarta on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts grabbed the most Piala Citra this year. It won ten awards including Best Feature-Length Picture, Best Director and Best Leading Actress.

Baca juga
Wiro Sableng took the runner-up position in overall trophies won. It won three awards namely Best Costume, Best Makeup Artist and Best Visual Effect.

In addition, senior actress Widyawati received the Lifetime Achievement Award this year. Active since 1960s, she won the Best Leading Actress category in the 1983 Indonesian Film Festival.

Piala Citra Winners

Best costume: Adrianto Sinaga & Nadia Adharina (Wiro Sableng)

Best makeup artist: Jerry Octavianus (Wiro Sableng)

Best sound editing: Khikmawan Santosa & Yusuf A Patawari (Marlina)

Best music director: Zeke Khaseli & Yudi Arfani (Marlina)

Best soundtrack: "Kulari ke Pantai" by Rayi Putra, Astono Andoko and Anindyo Baskoro (Kulari ke Pantai)

Best cinematography: Yunus Pasolang (Marlina)

Best art director: Frans XR Paat (Marlina)

Best film editing: Kelvin Nugroho (Marlina)

Best visual effect: Keliek Wicaksono (Wiro Sableng)

Best original screenplay: Mouly Surya & Rama Adi (Marlina)

Best-adapted screenplay: Titien Wattimena (Aruna & Lidahnya)

Best child actor:  Ni Kadek Thaly Titi Kasih (Sekala Niskala)

Best supporting actor: Nicholas Saputra (Aruna & Lidahnya)

Best supporting actress: Dea Panendra (Marlina)

Best leading actress: Marsha Timothy (Marlina)

Best leading actor: Gading Marten (Love for Sale)

Best director: Mouly Surya (Marlina)

Best feature movie: Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts

Best documentary feature: Nyanyian Akar Rumput

Best short documentary film: Rising from the Silence

Best short film: Kado

Best animation: Si Juki the Movie

Lifetime achievement award: Widyawati


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 0.0392 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv