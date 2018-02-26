Weinstein Company Will File for Bankruptcy: Media

Los Angeles: The Weinstein Company will file for bankruptcy, US media reported on Sunday, after prosecutors sought to impose conditions on a sale of the firm co-founded by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The company has been in freefall since accusations of sexual harassment, assault and rape began emerging in October against Weinstein, who steered numerous films to Academy Awards glory including "The Artist," "The King's Speech" and "The Iron Lady."
Authorities in Florida could offer no explanation Wednesday night as to why a former student armed with an AR-15 rifle opened fire…
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer told the New York Times Tuesday he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn star who …
President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled an ambitious proposal to renew American infrastructure as part of a budget that calls fo…
The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill Friday after hours of delay, sending the measure for President Donald Trump…
The US government slid into its second shutdown in three weeks early Friday after a senator in President Donald Trump's own Re…
Trump has made transforming the way the US does trade with the world one of his biggest policy priorities.…
US President Donald Trump has asked for a large-scale military parade, the White House said Tuesday, an unconventional move that w…
The Philadelphia Eagles scored an upset 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl here Sunday…
The FBI warned Wednesday it has "grave concerns" over the accuracy of a secret Congressional memo that could depict the …
North Korea has denounced US President Donald Trump's administration as a "gross violator of human rights", its stat…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
The Indonesian Fashion Designers Association (APPMI) will use this year's Indonesian Fashion Week (IFW) to promote the country…
History enthusiasts with strong stomachs can now come face-to-face with part of the 130-tonne "monster fatberg" found la…
Bruno Mars, who has revived retro funk and R&B for a new generation, on Sunday swept the Grammy Awards in a surprise snub for …
Thousands of police in riot gear guarded cinemas across India on Thursday amid threats of violence by Hindu hardliners opposed to …
Note to action movie directors: you probably don't need to tell Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, juvenile crack dealer turn…
Japan's latest "idol" band, the Virtual Currency Girls, took to the stage for their debut concert Friday to educate …
Could Oprah Winfrey run for president and beat Donald Trump? The United States was ablaze Monday with speculation that the billion…
Hollywood spoke with one voice at the Golden Globes on Sunday to declare war on the film industry's culture of sexual harassme…
Cate Blanchett, the double Oscar-winning actress leading a Hollywood campaign to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace, will h…
The feeling of hunger outside the regular eating time often make some people to consume snacks. Unfortunately, many people randoml…