Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Down Aisle after Dad Drops Out

London: Prince Charles will be the one to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry, palace officials said Friday as final preparations were under way on the eve of the royal wedding.
The bride had initially hoped her father Thomas Markle would take on the role, but confirmed Thursday he would not attend as he is recovering from a heart operation after being caught up in a paparazzi fiasco involving staged pictures.
Armenia's parliament on Tuesday elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister after he spearheaded weeks of mass…
Swiss food giant Nestle announced Monday it will pay $7.15 billion in cash for the rights to market Starbucks products around the …
Over the past decade Chinese investors have conquered dozens of chateaux in Bordeaux, France's famed wine-growing region.
Basque separatist group ETA announced it was fully disbanding, the final step to the definitive end of its deadly decades-long ind…
Russia's military spending fell sharply in 2017 for the first time since 1998 as a slew of Western economic sanctions hit gove…
The EU said Monday it was "prepared" for US President Donald Trump imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium…
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have named their baby son Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced on Frid…
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday urged eurozone countries to honour their promises to provide debt re…
Armenia's parliament on Thursday set May 1 as the date to elect a prime minister in a bid to defuse rapidly escalating tension…
Ukraine on Thursday marked 32 years since Chernobyl, the world's worst nuclear disaster, saying it would "remain an open …
Bagi Anda yang mengidap penyakit maag, jangan ragu untuk tetap berpuasa.
Agar perjalanan liburan di pantai lancar dan menyenangkan, sebelum berangkat pastikan Anda mencatat …
A 13-year-old Syrian refugee boy became the star of the Cannes film festival Friday for his heartbreaking performance in a Lebanes…
Meghan Markle confirmed on Thursday that her father will not be present to walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry o…
Television is making cinema a "vintage genre", John Travolta said Wednesday at the Cannes film festival, lamenting that …
Comic books legend Stan Lee is suing the entertainment company he co-founded for damages topping $1 billion, accusing bosses of tr…
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and his glamorous fiancee Meghan Markle is a moment of light relief for a Britain weighed down b…
As the abaya witnesses a global resurgence, the sixth edition of Arab Fashion Week opened Wednesday with fallen angels, Rococo cor…
A waxwork of Meghan Markle wearing a replica of her diamond engagement ring was unveiled on Wednesday at London's Madame Tussa…
It's late and the strip-club crowd is braying. Except the sexy firefighter who sashays out to wild applause is no ordinary str…
The most political Cannes film festival in years opens Tuesday with female stars vowing to protest on the red carpet, two top dire…
For the first time in almost 70 years there will be no Nobel Literature Prize this year, as the Swedish Academy that selects the l…