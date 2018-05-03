Bollywood Greats Bachchan, Kapoor Reunite after 27 Years

Mumbai: Two of Bollywood's greatest stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, will share a screen together for the first time in almost three decades when comedy "102 Not Out" is released Friday.
The movie, directed by Umesh Shukla, sees Bachchan play a 102-year-old who dreams of becomming the world's longest-living man by making it to 118.
