Cabinet Discuss State Budget Amendment

KPK Leaders Meet INAGSOC Officials

Several Politicians Visit Presidential Palace

JCI Rises 0.165% in First Session

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13319 Per Dollar

7 High Iron Foods for Little Ones

Torie Natalova    •    24 Juli 2017 22:46 WIB
Lifestyle
7 High Iron Foods for Little Ones
Illustration (Photo: MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Iron is the main component for the growth of a child's health. The mineral assists to increase blood flow, as the lack of iron may cause children to be noisy and easily tired. 

Children that lacks iron tend to be having difficulties of concentrating and not focused in school. Luckily, there are lots of foods that may support the needs of iron for the little ones.

Doctors and experts have recommended 10 mg of iron for children between 4-8 years old and 8 mg of iron for those between 9-13 years old.

Here are several types of foods that may fulfill the needs of iron for children on daily basis. 

1. Raisins and dry fruits

Dry fruits are easily consumed and processed into various foods loved by the children. Aside from that, the dry fruits are also packed with iron. For example, half cup of dry apricots contains at around 4 mg of iron, while the raisins and dry pears offer at around 2 mg of iron. Dry fruits also contain vitamin A good for the eyes' health. 

2. Spinach

You may probably know that spinach is very good for children. Aside from containing iron, spinach also supplies vitamin A for the body's immunity and vitamin C for the bones' health.

3. Roast beef

Roast beef contains high iron and easily absorbed by the body. Children will also get protein for the strong bone growth, vitamin B-12 for the cognitive functions and niacin for the nerve's health. 3 ounce of beef contains at around 3 mg of iron, or a third of your child's iron needs.

4. Biscuits and cheese

This maybe the children's favorite food or snacks. Biscuits and cheese will not only contain high calcium, but also source of iron. The flour used for making wheat biscuits contains enough iron to fulfill the needs of iron in a portion.

5. Mushrooms

Similar to spinach, mushrooms are one of the best sources of natural iron that supplies at around 2 mg of iron per cup. Children also gains enough fiber to make the stomach full in quite a long time. Aside from that, mushrooms contain anti-oxidants that support the growth of the little one.

6. Edamame

The texture of edamame, which is quite flavory and crunchy, is loved by the children. A cup of edamame has at around 5 mg of iron. Aside from that, soybean is a good source of protein.

7. Chocolates

Chocolates, especially dark chocolates, contain high copper, fiber and anti-oxidant. An ounce of dark chocolate contains over 2 mg of iron. If your children do not like dark chocolate, start with the darker type of milk chocolate. Then, gradually give them dark chocolates.


(WAH)

