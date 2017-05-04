En
4 Tips to Treat Jellyfiish Stings

Nia Deviyana    •    04 Mei 2017 23:38 WIB
4 Tips to Treat Jellyfiish Stings
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Yusuf Nugroho)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Jellyfish stings could harm your body. Jellyfsh stings even could threaten your life.

You could treat jellyfish stings with these measures:

1. Remove jellyfish tentacles

2. Apply vinegar or baking soda water.

3. Take anti-inflammatory painkillers.

4. Monitor symptoms and side effects.


(WAH)

