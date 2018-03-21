Ex-England Star Michael Owen to Launch Own Cryptocurrency

Hong Kong: Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen is launching a cryptocurrency in his own name, joining other famous sportsmen including Manny Pacquiao in a new venture to connect with fans.
The retired England star announced Wednesday his investment in the Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX) as he unveiled the "Owen Coin".
Floyd Mayweather outclassed Conor McGregor to win their money-spinning superfight by technical knockout here late Saturday, securi…
Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor vowed to knock out boxer Floyd Mayweather on Friday as a horde of Irish fans descended on L…
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted no player is bigger than the Catalan giants on Monday in the wake of Neymar'…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Indonesia's SEA Games contingent at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Mon…
Reigning US Open champion Stan Wawrinka will miss his title defence to have knee surgery, the world number four announced on Frida…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla visited the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC) office in Senayan, Central Jakarta on …
Olympic chiefs will meet in Lausanne on Tuesday to discuss and likely rubberstamp the process to award the 2024 and 2028 Games sim…
China's football-mad President Xi Jinping will meet with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in Beijing on Wednesday as the world'…
Rafael Nadal coasted to a record 10th French Open title on Sunday, demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a brutally one-sided final which a…
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko stunned third seed Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to win her maiden Grand Slam title and bec…
Ada lima makanan yang direkomendasikan dikonsumsi setiap hari untuk meningkatkan kolagen.
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
The Indonesian Fashion Designers Association (APPMI) will use this year's Indonesian Fashion Week (IFW) to promote the country…
The Weinstein Company will file for bankruptcy, US media reported on Sunday, after prosecutors sought to impose conditions on a sa…
History enthusiasts with strong stomachs can now come face-to-face with part of the 130-tonne "monster fatberg" found la…
Bruno Mars, who has revived retro funk and R&B for a new generation, on Sunday swept the Grammy Awards in a surprise snub for …
Thousands of police in riot gear guarded cinemas across India on Thursday amid threats of violence by Hindu hardliners opposed to …
Note to action movie directors: you probably don't need to tell Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, juvenile crack dealer turn…
Japan's latest "idol" band, the Virtual Currency Girls, took to the stage for their debut concert Friday to educate …
Could Oprah Winfrey run for president and beat Donald Trump? The United States was ablaze Monday with speculation that the billion…
Hollywood spoke with one voice at the Golden Globes on Sunday to declare war on the film industry's culture of sexual harassme…
Cate Blanchett, the double Oscar-winning actress leading a Hollywood campaign to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace, will h…