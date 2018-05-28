Monitoring Battery Light in Your Car

Jakarta: The battery indicator light functions as an indicator for the battery refill system in your car.



If the indicator light comes on, then the refill system is in trouble.

"Normally, your battery indicator lamp would turn off when the engine starts revving. It means the refill system has produced the electricity to refill your car's battery," said Fahmi, the owner of Fahmi Jaya Motor, in a discussion with Medcom.id in Bekasi, some times ago.According to Fahmi, the issue could be caused by several reasons including loose alternator socket, used brush carbon, or damaged alternator dynamoThe solution is to check the carbon brush or slip ring condition. If the two components are damaged, you should replace them.Aside from that, it is important to regularly check your battery, as your battery is included as a fast moving component, meaning a component that has an expiry date.(WAH)