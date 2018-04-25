En
Burger

Most Popular

Mike Pompeo set to be Confirm as U.S Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo set to be Confirm as U.S Secretary of State

Philippines Closes Boracay to Tourists under High Security

Philippines Closes Boracay to Tourists under High Security

Kim and Moon to Meet at Military Demarcation Line before Summit

Kim and Moon to Meet at Military Demarcation Line before Summit

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Japan Pop Star Accused of Forcibly Kissing Teen: Reports

   •    25 April 2018 21:47 WIB
east asia (en)
En Lifestyle (En)
Japan Pop Star Accused of Forcibly Kissing Teen: Reports
A member of a Japanese boy band has sparked shock among fans after reports he forcibly kissed a high school girl. (Photo:AFP/Bahrouz Mehri)

Tokyo: A member of popular Japanese boy band Tokio has been accused of forcibly kissing a high school girl at his apartment, local media said Wednesday.

Tatsuya Yamaguchi's agents have acknowledged the incident and apologised. Police have referred the incident to prosecutors, local media said.

Baca juga
Yamaguchi, 46, is accused of asking the high school girl, whose age has not been revealed, to come to his apartment in Tokyo in February and forcibly kissing her, public broadcaster NHK said.

In a statement his agents apologised and said he had been drinking at the time.

"We're really sorry that he drank alcohol and kissed the victim without thinking about how she felt," the powerful Johnny & Associates agency said.

The agency represents several hugely popular Japanese acts including SMAP, a boy band that split up in 2016.

Its bands attract adoring crowds in Japan and also elsewhere in the region, including Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Tokio is known for its clean-cut image and has appeared at events to promote the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The group has also worked to promote food from the Fukushima region after a drop in demand following the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster.

Fans expressed their shock on Twitter.

"I'm surprised. It's unbelievable... Maybe he was stressed but he cannot do that to a minor," one Twitter user said.

"I liked him so much... so I'm in shock," said another.

The agency and the teen have already reached an unspecified agreement and she has withdrawn a complaint but prosecutors will still investigate, NHK said.

Tokio regularly appear on television and have a new album scheduled for release next month. (AFP)



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 0.0451 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv