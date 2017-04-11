En
These 4 Nutriients Could Prevent Free Radicals

Gervin Nathaniel Purba    •    11 April 2017 23:29 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Zabur Karuru)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Free radicals could cause various health issues. Free radicals could trigger various cancer types.

These nutrients could prevent free radicals"

1. Vitamin A
You could consume carrot, pumpkin and sweet potato.

2. Vitamin C
You could consume orange, strawberry, tomato, pineapple and papaya.

3. Vitamin E
You could consume nuts, seeds, grains.

4. Selenium
You could consume fish, chicken and beef.


