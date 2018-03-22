After 130 Years, Family Loosens Grip on Storied French Saxophones

Paris: Since 1885 the descendants of Henri Selmer have been making saxophones favoured by jazz greats like John Coltrane and Charlie Parker, but the company has decided it's time to bring in another player.
Facing growing competition from cheaper Chinese horns, a group of 55 shareholders representing the family's fourth and fifth generations announced Thursday that they had sold a majority stake to European private equity group Argos Soditec.
Cate Blanchett, the double Oscar-winning actress leading a Hollywood campaign to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace, will h…
Six of K-pop's biggest stars carried the coffin of fellow singer Kim Jong-Hyun to a hearse Thursday, after he died leaving beh…
The world's only particle accelerator dedicated to art was switched on at the Louvre in Paris Thursday to help experts analyse…
Indian filmmakers said they have delayed indefinitely the release of a Bollywood historical epic about a legendary Hindu queen tha…
A 500-year-old painting believed to be by Leonardo da Vinci sold for $450.3 million in New York on Wednesday, blazing a new world …
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tak sedikit orang tua yang kebablasan memberi keleluasaan anak berinteraksi dengan gadget.
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen is launching a cryptocurrency in his own name, joining other famous …
The Indonesian Fashion Designers Association (APPMI) will use this year's Indonesian Fashion Week (IFW) to promote the country…
The Weinstein Company will file for bankruptcy, US media reported on Sunday, after prosecutors sought to impose conditions on a sa…
History enthusiasts with strong stomachs can now come face-to-face with part of the 130-tonne "monster fatberg" found la…
Bruno Mars, who has revived retro funk and R&B for a new generation, on Sunday swept the Grammy Awards in a surprise snub for …
Thousands of police in riot gear guarded cinemas across India on Thursday amid threats of violence by Hindu hardliners opposed to …
Note to action movie directors: you probably don't need to tell Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, juvenile crack dealer turn…
Japan's latest "idol" band, the Virtual Currency Girls, took to the stage for their debut concert Friday to educate …
Could Oprah Winfrey run for president and beat Donald Trump? The United States was ablaze Monday with speculation that the billion…
Hollywood spoke with one voice at the Golden Globes on Sunday to declare war on the film industry's culture of sexual harassme…