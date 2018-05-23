Adjusting Wing Mirrors in Your Cars

Jakarta: Every car is equipped with side mirrors to monitor surrroundings. However, many drivers are unaware of the correct ways to use these important parts.



"The side mirrors should show the rear and side of the car," Indonesian racer Fitra Eri told Medcom.id some time ago.

"These mirrors shoould also show the blindspots around the car," he added.According to him, all drivers should always check the conditions of the wing mirrors. Before driving, they should perfectly adjuct the positions of the mirrors."Drivers may glance to the wing mirrors every eight seconds." Indonesian offroader and safety driving instructor Rifat Sungkar added.(WAH)