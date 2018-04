ABBA Reunite with Two New Songs after 35 Years

Stockholm: Sweden's legendary disco group ABBA announced on Friday that they have reunited to record two new songs, 35 years after their last single.



"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did," the group said in a statement after repeated comments that they would never reunite.

They said had recorded two new songs, one titled "I Still Have Faith In You", and another unnamed track.They split up in 1982 after dominating the disco scene for more than a decade with hits like "Waterloo", "Dancing Queen", "Mamma Mia" and "Super Trouper".They first found global fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with "Waterloo".While they have appeared in public together on rare occasions, they have never reunited to perform as a group, and have vowed that won't ever happen."There is simply no motivation to regroup. Money is not a factor and we would like people to remember us as we were," Ulvaeus said in a 2008 interview.Their popularity has continued to grow over the years, with the 1999 hit musical "Mamma Mia" and the 2008 film of the same name starring Meryl Streep bringing their music to a whole new generation of fans.And ABBA's music featured prominently in two cult Australian films, "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" and "Muriel's Wedding", both released in 1994.In 2013, the world's first museum dedicated to ABBA is set opened in Stockholm, offering visitors a chance to get up close and personal with the 1970s foursome with a little help from modern technology.(WAH)