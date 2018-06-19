Tips to Prolong Lifespan of Car Battery

Jakarta: Car battery plays a vital role in your car. It provides power for various car parts.
According to Toha, a mechanic at the Pit Stop autoshop in East Jakarta, there are several ways to prolong the lifespan of car battery.
Around a thousand online motorcycle taxi riders will rally in front of the Presidential Palace Complex on Tuesday, March 27, 2017
Uber sold its Southeast Asian business to rival Grab on Monday, ending a bruising battle between the ride-hailing behemoths and ma…
Authorities are studying various measures to address severe traffic jams at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road.
The Transportation Ministry has admitted a moratorium on flyover construction projects may delay a number of strategic infrastruct…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Narendra Modi, whose supporters boast of his physical prowess and indifference to sleep, has shared the secrets to his morning fit…
Headline-grabbing rapper Kanye West has tied the record for the longest streak of albums to hit number one on the US chart with hi…
Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN for which he took v…
A lot of Indonesian mothers still wrongly believe that their babies drool due to unachieved pregancy cravings.
At this advanced era, online shopping is not something new for the public. As the result, the vast options of online sellers…
Why Hollywood actresses always look young? Aside from the expensive treatments, there are also various make up tricks.
The cause of endometriosis is still uncertain until the present moment, despite various researches. So far, there has yet to be sa…
Vitamin C possesses many benefits for your vital organs. Lacking vitamin C could trigger various health issues, including sleeping…
Every minute, smokers get through nearly 11 million cigarettes and 10 die from the habit, experts say, in an industry that generat…