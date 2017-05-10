En
3 Tips to Select Jeans

Yatin Suleha    •    10 Mei 2017 23:46 WIB
culture and art
En Lifestyle (En)
3 Tips to Select Jeans
Illustration (Photo: AFP

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Jeans are popular fashion garment. Jeans are comfortable casual dress.

How can you find the most suitable jeans?

1. Hourglass body shape
You should choose high-waisted jeans. The jeans can accentuate body curves.

2. Pear body shape
You should choose boyfriend jeans. The jeans can balance wide shoulders.

3. Extra large body shape
You should choose skinny jeans. The jeans will improve body lines.


(WAH)

