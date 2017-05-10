3 Tips to Select Jeans

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Jeans are popular fashion garment. Jeans are comfortable casual dress.



How can you find the most suitable jeans?

1. Hourglass body shapeYou should choose high-waisted jeans. The jeans can accentuate body curves.2. Pear body shapeYou should choose boyfriend jeans. The jeans can balance wide shoulders.3. Extra large body shapeYou should choose skinny jeans. The jeans will improve body lines.(WAH)