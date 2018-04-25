Marvel Heroes Together en Masse for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Los Angeles: More than two dozen superheroes. One big baddie. Let the mega-battle begin, and watch the box office receipts pile up.
This week, Marvel Studios unleashes the highly-anticipated "Avengers: Infinity War" on theaters worldwide, almost 10 years to the day that it introduced movie fans to its ever-expanding comic book world with "Iron Man."
Bruno Mars, who has revived retro funk and R&B for a new generation, on Sunday swept the Grammy Awards in a surprise snub for …
Thousands of police in riot gear guarded cinemas across India on Thursday amid threats of violence by Hindu hardliners opposed to …
Note to action movie directors: you probably don't need to tell Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, juvenile crack dealer turn…
Hollywood spoke with one voice at the Golden Globes on Sunday to declare war on the film industry's culture of sexual harassme…
Cate Blanchett, the double Oscar-winning actress leading a Hollywood campaign to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace, will h…
Six of K-pop's biggest stars carried the coffin of fellow singer Kim Jong-Hyun to a hearse Thursday, after he died leaving beh…
The world's only particle accelerator dedicated to art was switched on at the Louvre in Paris Thursday to help experts analyse…
Indian filmmakers said they have delayed indefinitely the release of a Bollywood historical epic about a legendary Hindu queen tha…
A 500-year-old painting believed to be by Leonardo da Vinci sold for $450.3 million in New York on Wednesday, blazing a new world …
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Terapkan gaya hidup sehat, dan rutin olahraga untuk menghindari kenaikan LDL (kolesterol jahat).&nbs…
The global music industry soared a record 8.1 percent last year as digital sales for the first time made up the majority of revenu…
Kate, the wife of Prince William, gave birth to a baby son on Monday, the couple's third child who is fifth in line to the Bri…
An Indian man missing for 40 years has had an emotional reunion with his family after a YouTube video of him singing a popular Bol…
Outfits and instruments by late pop icon Prince, who was known for his distinct and unique style, will go under the hammer in New …
Blockbuster action flick "Black Panther" will play at a cinema test screening in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, the first in a …
A South Korean actress who was once kidnapped by the North's agents on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un's late father and …
Masazo Nonaka from Japan was recognised Tuesday as the world's oldest man at the ripe old age of 112, as his family revealed h…
Conor McGregor has turned himself into US police Thursday night following an incident where he allegedly attacked a shuttle bus lo…
Salman Khan was found guilty Thursday of killing endangered Indian wildlife nearly two decades ago, a prosecutor said, a charge th…
Actress Lynda Carter, who played superhero Wonder Woman in the 1970s, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tue…