Celebrity Chef, Food Critic Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61: CNN

New York: Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN for which he took viewers around the world for the "Parts Unknown" series. He was 61.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement early Friday.
