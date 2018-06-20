Film-making a 'Passion' for Iceland's Goalkeeping Hero

Gelendzhik: While Iceland's World Cup coach is famously a dentist, and its squad has a boardgame publisher and a wine importer in its ranks, goalkeeper-filmmaker Hannes Halldorsson says his job on the side sets him apart.
"Filmmaking must be up there as one of the strangest jobs in the team," Halldorsson told reporters at the team's training base on Russia's Black Sea coast Wednesday.
EU countries on Thursday approved a raft of retaliatory tariffs, including on whiskey and motorcycles, against painful duties impo…
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he had been freed on Thursday, the same day the World Cup was due to begin in the co…
The president of Britain's main business lobby on Wednesday warned that the country's car industry risked "becoming e…
Turkey's Kurds are set to play a critical role in determining the outcome of election this month, with their votes coveted not…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Disney sweetened its bid for key assets of 21st Century Fox Wednesday, raising its offer to $71.3 billion in cash and stock to cou…
In the tropical climate, car AC filter should be changed regularly. If not, it could be damaged by dirt.
Window film is an important component for a car. It could reduce the heat that enters the car cabin.
Car battery plays a vital role in your car. It provides power for various car parts.
Narendra Modi, whose supporters boast of his physical prowess and indifference to sleep, has shared the secrets to his morning fit…
Headline-grabbing rapper Kanye West has tied the record for the longest streak of albums to hit number one on the US chart with hi…
Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN for which he took v…
A lot of Indonesian mothers still wrongly believe that their babies drool due to unachieved pregancy cravings.
At this advanced era, online shopping is not something new for the public. As the result, the vast options of online sellers…