3 Benefits of Automotive Lubricant

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Lubricant oil is an important part of a vehicle. Lubricant oil is the main protection of the engine.



The liquid has a number of benefits:

1. Reduced frictionLubricant oil eases solid friction that could cause the abration problem.2. Anti-rustLubricant oil controls rust formation that could shorten the system lifetime.3. CleaningLubricant oil cleans accumulated dirt that could worsen the aging issue.(WAH)