En
Burger

Most Popular

New Jakarta Metro Police Head Revealed

New Jakarta Metro Police Head Revealed

JISDOR Depreciates 16 Points

JISDOR Depreciates 16 Points

JCI Rises 0.16% in First Session

JCI Rises 0.16% in First Session

Court Sentences 2 E-KTP Graft Case Defendants

Court Sentences 2 E-KTP Graft Case Defendants

Laos FM to Visit Indonesia Next Week

Laos FM to Visit Indonesia Next Week

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

3 Benefits of Automotive Lubricant

Ahmad Garuda    •    20 Juli 2017 22:25 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
3 Benefits of Automotive Lubricant
Illustration (Photo: MI)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Lubricant oil is an important part of a vehicle. Lubricant oil is the main protection of the engine.

The liquid has a number of benefits:

Baca juga
1. Reduced friction
Lubricant oil eases solid friction that could cause the abration problem.

2.   Anti-rust
Lubricant oil controls rust formation that could shorten the system lifetime.

3. Cleaning
Lubricant oil cleans accumulated dirt that could worsen the aging issue.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 0.0429 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv