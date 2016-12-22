En
Warming Up Fuel Injected Motorcycle

M. Bagus Rachmanto    •    22 Desember 2016 23:58 WIB
automotive
En Lifestyle (En)
Warming Up Fuel Injected Motorcycle
Illustration (Photo: MI)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: A motorcycle with a fuel injection system does not need a long period of warm up.

"Warming up a fuel injected motorcyle only takes one or two minutes," Bengbrand car repair shop owner Yosi told Metrotvnews.

"Just leave the motorcycle in a stationary position," he continued.

Yosi added a fuel injected motorcyle does not need a choke. The motorcyle has a sensor to detect the engine temperature.
 


(WAH)

