Warming Up Fuel Injected Motorcycle

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: A motorcycle with a fuel injection system does not need a long period of warm up.



"Warming up a fuel injected motorcyle only takes one or two minutes," Bengbrand car repair shop owner Yosi told Metrotvnews.

"Just leave the motorcycle in a stationary position," he continued.Yosi added a fuel injected motorcyle does not need a choke. The motorcyle has a sensor to detect the engine temperature.(WAH)