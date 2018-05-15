Royal Wedding a Boost for Brexit-Bound Britain

London: The royal wedding of Prince Harry and his glamorous fiancee Meghan Markle is a moment of light relief for a Britain weighed down by political, social and economic woes.
With growth shrinking and the government riven over Brexit, Saturday's wedding is set to provide a national boost and give people an excuse to party.
