Overweight People Could Have Snoring Prblem

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Overweight people often snore during sleep. They often has the problem throughout the night.



"Overweight people can experience the obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) They can stop breathing temporarily during sleep," dr. Samuel Oetoro, MS SpGK (K) said earlier this month.

The problem is caused by the covered throat. It is triggered by the fat under the chin."It will start slowly at first. It will become fast not long after," he said.Overweight people are advised to sleep with three piles of pillow. They are recommended to sleep sideways or facedown.(WAH)