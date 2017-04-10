En
Burger

Most Popular

"IS" Rocket Fired from Egypt Hits Israel, Crossing Shut

JCI Down 0.163%

JCI Down 0.163%

JISDOR Appreciates 18 Points

JISDOR Appreciates 18 Points

Jokowi Meets With KPU Leaders

Jokowi Meets With KPU Leaders

BNPT Chief Visits Presidential Palace

BNPT Chief Visits Presidential Palace

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

4 Causes of Chapped Lips

Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    10 April 2017 23:59 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
4 Causes of Chapped Lips
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Chapped lips are not only caused by diseases. Chapped lips are also caused by other factors.

1. Coffee
Coffee, tea and alcoholic beverages could cause dehydration.

Baca juga
2. Salt
Salted, cured and canned foods could trigger inflammation.

3. Saliva
Saliva could strip moisture.

4. Sunlight
Sunlight could increase evaporation.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 0.0394 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv