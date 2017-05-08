En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

4 Tips to Remove Stress

Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    08 Mei 2017 23:42 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
4 Tips to Remove Stress
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Stress could damage your psychological condition. Stress even could affect your health condition.

These four measures could remove the issue:

Baca juga
1. Breathing deeply
The activity will relax the mind.

2. Eating chocolate
The food will improve the mood.

3. Painting
The activity will refresh the brain.

4. Walking
The activity will strengthen the body. 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 0.0412 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv