Room Decorating Tips for Quality Sleep

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Dirty bedroom can affect the comfort of sleeping. On the other hand, clean bedroom can improve the quality of sleep.



Here are several tips to transfrom the bedroom to become a comfortable spot:

1. You shoulf choose cotton sheets, blankets, pillow covers and sofa mats. The fabric material is good for the skin.2. You should choose whihe-colored bedding accesories. The white color is comforting for the eyes.3. You should choose wooden, rock, ceramic or marble floors. They could help the bedroom to become cooler.(WAH)