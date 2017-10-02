En
Room Decorating Tips for Quality Sleep

Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    02 Oktober 2017 23:52 WIB
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Dirty bedroom can affect the comfort of sleeping. On the other hand, clean bedroom can improve the quality of sleep. 

Here are several tips to transfrom the bedroom to become a comfortable spot:

1. You shoulf choose cotton sheets, blankets, pillow covers and sofa mats. The fabric material is good for the skin. 

2. You should choose whihe-colored bedding accesories. The white color is comforting for the eyes.

3. You should choose wooden, rock, ceramic or marble floors. They could help the bedroom to become cooler. 



(WAH)

