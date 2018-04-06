MMA Superstar McGregor Surrenders to New York Police, Report

New York: Conor McGregor has turned himself into US police Thursday night following an incident where he allegedly attacked a shuttle bus loaded with fellow mixed martial arts fighters who were attending a New York media event.
The 29-year-old McGregor surrendered to the 78th Precinct station but there was no immediate indication whether charges had been filed, the New York Post reported. The newspaper said McGregor was being questioned and would eventually be charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
