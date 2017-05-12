En
Women Could Prevent Diseases With These 4 Tips

Pelangi Karismakristi    •    12 Mei 2017 23:39 WIB
health
Lifestyle (En)
Women Could Prevent Diseases With These 4 Tips
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Women could have various health issues. Women could face different cancer types.

It could be anticipated with these measures:

1. Lifestyle.
You should not eat junk foods. You should carry out exercises.

2. Examination.
You should not neglect suspicious symptoms. you should conduct checkups.

3. Vaccination
you should not avoid important vaccines. you should consume supplements.

4. Meditation.
Meditation could relax body and mind.


(WAH)

