Five Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Cinnamon could treat a number of diseases such as respiratory disruptions, bacteria infections and digestion issues.



These are five benefits of the spice:

1. Anti-diabetesA study on diabetes type-2 patient shows that consuming less than 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon in a day for four months could lower the blood sugar level.2. Anti-bacteriaCinnamon could kill bacteria, viruses and fungi that are resistant to other medications.3. Anti-inflammationCinnamon is the anti-inflammation herb capable of blocking the inflammation molecules.4. CardioprotectiveCinnamon could lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol.5. Increasing cognitionCinnamon could increase memory, as well as reducing oxidative stress.(WAH)