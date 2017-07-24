En
KPK Leaders Meet INAGSOC Officials

Several Politicians Visit Presidential Palace

JCI Rises 0.165% in First Session

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13319 Per Dollar

JCI Soars 36 Points

Five Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Torie Natalova    •    24 Juli 2017 23:22 WIB
Five Health Benefits of Cinnamon
Illustration (Photo: MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Cinnamon could treat a number of diseases such as respiratory disruptions, bacteria infections and digestion issues. 

These are five benefits of the spice: 

1. Anti-diabetes
A study on diabetes type-2 patient shows that consuming less than 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon in a day for four months could lower the blood sugar level.

2. Anti-bacteria
Cinnamon could kill bacteria, viruses and fungi that are resistant to other medications. 

3. Anti-inflammation
Cinnamon is the anti-inflammation herb capable of blocking the inflammation molecules.

4. Cardioprotective
Cinnamon could lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol.

5. Increasing cognition
Cinnamon could increase memory, as well as reducing oxidative stress.


