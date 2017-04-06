En
These 5 Foods Could Trigger Heart Diseases

Nia Deviyana    •    06 April 2017 23:57 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
These 5 Foods Could Trigger Heart Diseases
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Some foods could trigger cardiovascular diseases. Some foods could obstruct cardiovascular organs.

You should avoid these foods: 

1. Junk foods
They contain a lot of fats.

2. Processed foods
They contain a lot of preservatives.

3. Fries
They could increase bad cholesterols.

4. Sweets
They could increase blood sugar levels.

5. Soft drinks
They contain a lot of chemicals.


(WAH)

