These 5 Foods Could Trigger Heart Diseases

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Some foods could trigger cardiovascular diseases. Some foods could obstruct cardiovascular organs.



You should avoid these foods:

1. Junk foodsThey contain a lot of fats.2. Processed foodsThey contain a lot of preservatives.3. FriesThey could increase bad cholesterols.4. SweetsThey could increase blood sugar levels.5. Soft drinksThey contain a lot of chemicals.(WAH)