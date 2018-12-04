Novelist NH Dini Passes Away

Jakarta: Influential novelist Nurhayati Sri Hardini Siti Nukatin passed away after a traffic accident at the Semarang toll road in Central Java on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.
Popularly known as NH Dini, she died at the age of 82 at the Elizabeth hospital. She was pronounced dead at 04:50 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
Korean boyband phenomenon BTS have become the first K-Pop group to rise to the top of the US album charts, a vivid illustration of…
Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle will direct the next James Bond film, with actor Daniel Craig returning for the fifth time as …
China surpassed North America to become the world's largest movie market during the first quarter of 2018, fuelled in part by …
Japanese entertainment giant Sony on Tuesday announced a $1.9-billion deal to acquire EMI Music Publishing, one of the world's…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
English musician Ed Sheeran is scheduled to hold a concert at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta in May 2019.
The South Korean Embassy in Indonesia is ready to hold the 2018 Korean Festival in several major cities next month.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday invited dozens of children to play in the backyard of the Presidential Palace.
Indonesian production house Falcon Pictures is ready to hold the premiere of Si Doel The Movie in the Netherlands.
South Korea approved a rare screening of North Korean movies at a local film festival on Tuesday, as a diplomatic thaw gains pace …
Newly tinted car windows are usually sealed by stickers by the car shop staff. The car owners are sometimes also given an instruct…
As much as they are about lightsabers, hyperspace and the eternal struggle of good versus evil, the recent installments in the &qu…
President Donald Trump took time Monday to boast of his "great" hair, the subject of long-running speculation it might b…
While Iceland's World Cup coach is famously a dentist, and its squad has a boardgame publisher and a wine importer in its rank…