En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Novelist NH Dini Passes Away

Budi Arista Romadhoni    •    04 Desember 2018 20:44 WIB
art (en)
En Lifestyle (En)
Novelist NH Dini Passes Away
NH Dini (Photo:ANT)

Jakarta: Influential novelist Nurhayati Sri Hardini Siti Nukatin passed away after a traffic accident at the Semarang toll road in Central Java on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

Popularly known as NH Dini, she died at the age of 82 at the Elizabeth hospital. She was pronounced dead at 04:50 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB).

Baca juga
"She received treatment at the emergency room. She also took an MRI scan," Elizabeth hospital spokesperson Probowati said.

According to reports, NH Dini would be laid at Harapan Asia retirement house until tomorrow. She would be cremated at the Kedungmundu cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.

NH Dini was born in Semarang on February 29, 1936. She was also known as a feminist.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 0.2033 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv