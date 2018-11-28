Ed Sheeran to Perform in Jakarta in May

Jakarta: English musician Ed Sheeran is scheduled to hold a concert at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta in May 2019.
The Grammy award winning musician initially planned to visit Indonesia this month. He then decided to pospone the event due to injury.
Ed Sheeran Divide World Tour 2019 Jakarta will be held at the capital city on May 3. It will be organized by PK Entertainment, AEG Presents, and Sound Rhythm.
"The stage will be extravagant. It will be equal with other countries," PK Entertainment CEO Peter Harjani told reporters on Wednesday.
The tickets will be on sale at 1 PM on December 5. The venue will be divided into six categories.
Here are the list of the ticket prices:
- Category 6: Rp550,000
- Category 5: Rp850,000
- Category 4: Rp1,250,000
- Category 3: Rp1,600,000
- Category 2: Rp2,100,000
- Category 1: Rp2,600,000
(WAH)
