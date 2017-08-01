En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Old Car Wipers Can Disturb Visibility

M. Bagus Rachmanto    •    01 Agustus 2017 23:50 WIB
automotive
En Lifestyle (En)
Old Car Wipers Can Disturb Visibility
Illustration (Photo: MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Visibility is important issue when driving, especially during rainy season. 

Dirty car window will dangerously obstruct your view. It will badly reduce your concentration. 

Baca juga
Therefore, drivers should maintain wipers regularly. They should change wipers every six months. 

"The universal wipers is usually made from Taiwan. The original wipers are always better," an auto shop owner Yudi told Metrotvnews.com.

Acording to him, new wipers can avoid scratches more easily. They can prevent hardened rubbers more effectively.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 0.0404 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv