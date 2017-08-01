Old Car Wipers Can Disturb Visibility

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Visibility is important issue when driving, especially during rainy season.



Dirty car window will dangerously obstruct your view. It will badly reduce your concentration.

Therefore, drivers should maintain wipers regularly. They should change wipers every six months."The universal wipers is usually made from Taiwan. The original wipers are always better," an auto shop owner Yudi told Metrotvnews.com.Acording to him, new wipers can avoid scratches more easily. They can prevent hardened rubbers more effectively.(WAH)