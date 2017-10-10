4 Natural Ingredients to Cure Cough

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Prolonged cough could negatively affect your daily life. Heavy cough could also reduce your productivity.



These natural ingredients may cure the disease:

1. GingerA glass of warm ginger water may ease the uncomfortable feeling on the respiratory tract.2. CloveClove may ease the itchy feeling on the throat.3. HoneyA glass of warm honey water may may reduce the intensity of the cough.4. TurmericTurmeric has a number of health benefits, including curing cough.(WAH)