4 Natural Ingredients to Cure Cough

Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    10 Oktober 2017 23:45 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
4 Natural Ingredients to Cure Cough
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Prolonged cough could negatively affect your daily life. Heavy cough could also reduce your productivity.

These natural ingredients may cure the disease:

1. Ginger
A glass of warm ginger water may ease the uncomfortable feeling on the respiratory tract.

2. Clove
Clove may ease the itchy feeling on the throat. 

3. Honey
A glass of warm honey water may may reduce the intensity of the cough.

4. Turmeric
Turmeric has a number of health benefits, including curing cough.



(WAH)

