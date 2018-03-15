IFW 2018 to Promote Indonesian Cultures

Jakarta: The Indonesian Fashion Designers Association (APPMI) will use this year's Indonesian Fashion Week (IFW) to promote the country's diverse cultures.



The 2018 IFW will take place at Jakarta Convention Center from March 28-April 1. It will consist of fashion shows, fashion exhibitions and other related activities.

The event will be attended by at least 460 participants from across the archipelago. It will be supported by as many as 200 fashion designers both local and foreign."We should maintain our cultural heritage to develop our national economy," said APPMI chairman Poppy Dharsono in Jakarta on Wednesday.On the first day, the will promote Lake Toba from North Sumatra province. On the next day, it will promote Borobudur Temple from Central Java province."The last day will be Labuhan Bajo from East Nusa Tenggara province," she said.(WAH)