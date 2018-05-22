Sony Buys EMI Music Publishing in $1.9 Billion Deal

Tokyo: Japanese entertainment giant Sony on Tuesday announced a $1.9-billion deal to acquire EMI Music Publishing, one of the world's largest music publishing companies with rights to songs by the likes of Queen and Pharrell Williams.
The deal adds a catalogue of more than two million songs -- including some of the greatest hits from the first half of the 20th century -- to Sony's already huge repertoire.
"Avengers: Infinity War" took in $630 million in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time, industry est…
Sweden's legendary disco group ABBA announced on Friday that they have reunited to record two new songs, 35 years after their …
American author George R.R. Martin Wednesday announced a new book to be released in November, but fans may be disappointed to lear…
More than two dozen superheroes. One big baddie. Let the mega-battle begin, and watch the box office receipts pile up.
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
A 13-year-old Syrian refugee boy became the star of the Cannes film festival Friday for his heartbreaking performance in a Lebanes…
Prince Charles will be the one to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry, palace officials said F…
Meghan Markle confirmed on Thursday that her father will not be present to walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry o…
Television is making cinema a "vintage genre", John Travolta said Wednesday at the Cannes film festival, lamenting that …
Comic books legend Stan Lee is suing the entertainment company he co-founded for damages topping $1 billion, accusing bosses of tr…
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and his glamorous fiancee Meghan Markle is a moment of light relief for a Britain weighed down b…
As the abaya witnesses a global resurgence, the sixth edition of Arab Fashion Week opened Wednesday with fallen angels, Rococo cor…
A waxwork of Meghan Markle wearing a replica of her diamond engagement ring was unveiled on Wednesday at London's Madame Tussa…
It's late and the strip-club crowd is braying. Except the sexy firefighter who sashays out to wild applause is no ordinary str…