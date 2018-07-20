Jokowi, Iriana Play with Kids at Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday invited dozens of children to play in the backyard of the Presidential Palace.



Jokowi was accompanied by First Lady Iriana Widodo. The event was also attended by a number of celebrities, inclduding Kak Seto, Riri Riza and Giring "Nidji" Ghanesa.

Jokowi and Iriana sang children songs with the kids. The couple also asked trivia questions to some of the kids."If you can name two children songs, I will give you dolls or maybe bicycles," the media-savvy politician said."Here is the bicycle. There is my name on it," he added.The children then watched Kulari ke Pantai movie inside the State Palace. Officials earlier prepared a wide screen at the main room of the palace.(WAH)