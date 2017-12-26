These 5 Beverages May Help to Burn Fat

Jakarta: Eating foods before you sleep is believed to add more weight. Usually, people limit themselves to eating within two or three hours prior to their sleep.



However, there are several beverages fit for consumption ahead of your sleep, as it can also lower your weight.

1. MilkMilk is enriched with tryptophan and calcium. A glass of milk helps you to improve your sleep. The better you sleep, the less stress hormone in your body that it would ease you to lose a couple of kilograms of your total weight.2. Soy MilkThe drink contains the amino acid that triggers sleep. The tryptophan in the soy milk is low in calories. When drinking soy milk, the brain will use it to create good hormones and lower your body weight.3. Grape JuiceExperts said that drinking a small glass of grape juice before you sleep will help you have a better rest, as well as burning fat.4. Chamomile TeaThe tea that triggers better sleep will help to increase your glycine level, as it serves as a neurotransmitter that eases the nerves and acts as a light sedative. In addition to that, Chamomile will be able to increase the glucose control and lower your weight.5. Soy Protein ShakeAccording to experts, the soy protein shake will be capable of increasing the quality of sleep. The beverage will produce melatonin, which boosts drowsiness and lower the cortisone level to fight the fats in your stomach.(WAH)