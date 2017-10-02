En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Makeup Tips to Cover Tiredness Due to Lacking Sleep

Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    02 Oktober 2017 23:28 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
Makeup Tips to Cover Tiredness Due to Lacking Sleep
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: lack of sleep could cause skin problems for women. Lacking sleep could triggered dark circles around the eyes.

These are makeup tips to cover tired face because of short sleeping time:

Baca juga
1. Moisturizer
Moisturizer could eliminate tired look. It could also peel dead skin cells.

2. Eye cream
you may apply eye cream on the temple, orbital bone and eyelids. you may store eye cream in the refrigerator.

3. Eye shadow
Eye shadow could highlight small eyes. It could also tackle sleepy eyes.

4. Eyelash curler
Eyelash curler could make the eyelashes look longers. It could also make the etes look bigger.

5. Bright-colored lipstik
You may use bright colored lipstick during work. It may brighten the face for all day long.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 1.1722 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv