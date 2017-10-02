Makeup Tips to Cover Tiredness Due to Lacking Sleep

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: lack of sleep could cause skin problems for women. Lacking sleep could triggered dark circles around the eyes.



These are makeup tips to cover tired face because of short sleeping time:

1. MoisturizerMoisturizer could eliminate tired look. It could also peel dead skin cells.2. Eye creamyou may apply eye cream on the temple, orbital bone and eyelids. you may store eye cream in the refrigerator.3. Eye shadowEye shadow could highlight small eyes. It could also tackle sleepy eyes.4. Eyelash curlerEyelash curler could make the eyelashes look longers. It could also make the etes look bigger.5. Bright-colored lipstikYou may use bright colored lipstick during work. It may brighten the face for all day long.(WAH)