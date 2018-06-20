Disney Ups Its Bid for Fox to Counter Comcast

Washington: Disney sweetened its bid for key assets of 21st Century Fox Wednesday, raising its offer to $71.3 billion in cash and stock to counter a rival bid from Comcast.
Disney's amended offer of $38 per share comes a week after Comcast, the largest US cable provider and owner of NBCUniversal, bid $65 billion for prized Fox assets being shed by Rupert Murdoch's family empire.
US President Donald Trump predicted he would have a 'terrific relationship' with North Korea's Kim Jong Un Tuesday, as…
Donald Trump's spectacular bust-up with America's closest allies at the G7 raises the already high political stakes for Tu…
Donald Trump hosted his first iftar dinner as president Wednesday, marking the traditional Ramadan fast-breaking meal with Muslim …
President Donald Trump cannot legally block Twitter users who disagree with him, a federal judge ruled Wednesday in a case with po…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
While Iceland's World Cup coach is famously a dentist, and its squad has a boardgame publisher and a wine importer in its rank…
In the tropical climate, car AC filter should be changed regularly. If not, it could be damaged by dirt.
Window film is an important component for a car. It could reduce the heat that enters the car cabin.
Car battery plays a vital role in your car. It provides power for various car parts.
Narendra Modi, whose supporters boast of his physical prowess and indifference to sleep, has shared the secrets to his morning fit…
Headline-grabbing rapper Kanye West has tied the record for the longest streak of albums to hit number one on the US chart with hi…
Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN for which he took v…
A lot of Indonesian mothers still wrongly believe that their babies drool due to unachieved pregancy cravings.
At this advanced era, online shopping is not something new for the public. As the result, the vast options of online sellers…