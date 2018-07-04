Death Toll in KM Lestari Maju Ferry Sinking Rises to 36

Jakarta: The number of casualties from the sinking of KM Lestari Maju ferry has risen to 35, authorities announced Wednesday.
Yesterday afternoon, the boat sank around 300 meters from the coast of Selayar, South Sulawesi. It reportedly carried more than 200 passengers as well as dozens of vehicles.
Authorities revealed that KM Sinar Bangun carried hundreds of passengers and dozens of motorbikes when the wooden vessel sank in L…
Window film is an important component for a car. It could reduce the heat that enters the car cabin.
Car battery plays a vital role in your car. It provides power for various car parts.
At least 56 people are still missing after a ferry accident in Lake Toba, North Sumatra yesterday afternoon.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Aceh Governor Irwandi Yusuf was brought to the Corruption Eradication Commmision (KPK) head office in Jakarta for further question…
At least 12 people were killed after KM Lestari Maju ferry sank off the coast of Selayar Islands regency in South Sulawesi provinc…
A ferry sank off Selayar Islands Regency in South Sulawesi province on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, during a visit to Indonesia, met President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace to…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed his Timor Leste counterpart Francisco Gutteres Lu Olo at the Bogor Palace in Bog…
Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has claimed victory in the tightly-contested West Java gubernatorial election.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged people to cast their votes in the 2018 simultaneous regional elections on Wedne…
Hundreds of new university graduates have added to Indonesia's unemployment problem every year.
The National Police has mapped five conflict-prone provinces ahead of the upcoming regional elections.