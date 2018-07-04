En
Death Toll in KM Lestari Maju Ferry Sinking Rises to 36

Andi Aan Pranata    •    04 Juli 2018 19:59 WIB
Death Toll in KM Lestari Maju Ferry Sinking Rises to 36
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The number of casualties from the sinking of KM Lestari Maju ferry has risen to 35, authorities announced Wednesday.

Yesterday afternoon, the boat sank around 300 meters from the coast of Selayar, South Sulawesi. It reportedly carried more than 200 passengers as well as dozens of vehicles.

"The actual number of passengers is higher than the official document," Selayar Police chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner Syamsul Ridwan.

According to officials, the vessel experienced a leak in the port side of the hull. It also reportedly ran into strong winds and high waves.

"This case is still being investigated by our team," the police official added.


(WAH)

