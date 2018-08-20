Lindswell Kwok Wins Indonesia's Second Gold Medal

Jakarta: Wushu athlete Lindswell Kwok has won Indonesia's second gold medal at the Asian Games, securing 19.50 points in Women's Taijiquan-Taijijian competition on Monday and Sunday.
Lindswell bagged 9.75 points in Taijijian discipline this morning. The 26-year-old athlete nabbed the same points in Taijiquan discipline a day earlier.
