Lindswell Kwok Wins Indonesia's Second Gold Medal

Jakarta: Wushu athlete Lindswell Kwok has won Indonesia's second gold medal at the Asian Games, securing 19.50 points in Women's Taijiquan-Taijijian competition on Monday and Sunday.



Lindswell bagged 9.75 points in Taijijian discipline this morning. The 26-year-old athlete nabbed the same points in Taijiquan discipline a day earlier.

It was her first gold medal at the Asian Games. She was a silver medallist at the previous Asian Games.The runner-up position was taken by Hong Kong's Mok Uen Ying Juanita with 19.42 points. The third position was taken by Philippines' Agatha Christenzen Wong with 19.36 points.Indonesia has gathered two gold medals and one silver medal in the multisport event. The country is currently fifth on the medals table.(WAH)