Jokowi Opens Trilateral Ulema Meeting at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the trilateral ulema meeting of Afghan, Pakistani and Indonesian clerics at Bogor Palace on Friday.



Jokowi delivered a welcome speech during the opening ceremony. He welcomed 45 top clerics from the three Muslim-majority countries.

"Indonesia is very honoured to host all of the clerics," the former Jakarta governor said."Indonesia is fully committed to support their constructive roles," he added.Jokowi was accompanied by a number of high ranking officials, including Vice President Jusuf Kalla. He was also accompanied by a delegation of Indonesian Islamic leaders led by Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin.The whole-day event is scheduled to discuss peace and stability in Afghanistan. It is aimed to promote peace talks in the Central Asian country.(WAH)