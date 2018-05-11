En
Burger

Most Popular

JISDOR Appreciates 0.18%

JISDOR Appreciates 0.18%

Iran Turns to Diplomacy amid High Regional Tensions

Iran Turns to Diplomacy amid High Regional Tensions

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Opens Trilateral Ulema Meeting at Bogor Palace

   •    11 Mei 2018 15:27 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Opens Trilateral Ulema Meeting at Bogor Palace
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Andika Wahyu)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the trilateral ulema meeting of Afghan, Pakistani and Indonesian clerics at Bogor Palace on Friday.

Jokowi delivered a welcome speech during the opening ceremony. He welcomed 45 top clerics from the three Muslim-majority countries.

Baca juga
"Indonesia is very honoured to host all of the clerics," the former Jakarta governor said.

"Indonesia is fully committed to support their constructive roles," he added.

Jokowi was accompanied by a number of high ranking officials, including Vice President Jusuf Kalla. He was also accompanied by a delegation of Indonesian Islamic leaders led by Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin.

The whole-day event is scheduled to discuss peace and stability in Afghanistan. It is aimed to promote peace talks in the Central Asian country.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.7435 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv