President Jokowi Says the Czech Republic is an Old Friend

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the Czech Republic Senate delegation at the Merdeka Palace here on Monday.
Wearing a long-sleeved batik shirt, President Jokowi received the Czech Republic Senate delegation, led by President Milan Stech.
On that occasion, the Indonesian head of state was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for the Economy Darmin Nasution, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Deputy Foreign Minister AM Fachir.
President Jokowi said the Czech Republic for Indonesia as an old friend. Czech is one of the countries in Europe that first recognized Indonesian Independence.
The Indonesian president on the occasion also expressed his gratitude for the support of the Czech Republic for Indonesia's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2019-2020 period. (Antara)
(FJR)
Besok, delegasi Namibia akan berkunjung ke PT Dirgantara Indonesia.
Jokowi mendorong PT Wijaya Karya membangun rumah rakyat di Namibia.
Presiden Namibia Hage Gottfried Geingob dijadwalkan tiba di Istana Bogor sekitar pukul 10.00 WIB.
Presiden Joko Widodo memberikan dukungan penuh kepada para atlet yang berlaga di Asian Games dengan hadir dan menonton pertandinga…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
KAI Tanjung Karang Regional Division continues to conduct field checks on the railway tracks to increase the security and ensure t…
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono is confident that the Serpong-Kunciran toll road project could be oper…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday visited Yogyakarta to attend the 35th International Council of Women (ICW-CIF) …
People's Conscience (Hanura) Party chairman Oesman Sapta Odang (OSO) believes that his party can surpass the parliamentary thr…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) once again summoned PLN Sumatra regional business division director Wiluyo as a witnes…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has urged regional leaders to quickly dismiss civil servants implicated in graft cases…
Pancasila Ideology Education Agency (BPIP) member Mahfud MD on monday visited the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head off…
The National Police has urged politicians to prevent social conflicts ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elec…
Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra on Thursday said that his party hasn't endorsed any presidential candi…