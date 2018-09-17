En
Burger

Most Popular

KAI Checks Railway Tracks to Increase Local Components

KAI Checks Railway Tracks to Increase Local Components

President Jokowi Says the Czech Republic is an Old Friend

President Jokowi Says the Czech Republic is an Old Friend

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

President Jokowi Says the Czech Republic is an Old Friend

   •    17 September 2018 12:59 WIB
president joko widodo
En National (En)
President Jokowi Says the Czech Republic is an Old Friend
President Joko Widodo receives Czech Senate delegation(Foto: Antara).

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the Czech Republic Senate delegation at the Merdeka Palace here on Monday.
 
Wearing a long-sleeved batik shirt, President Jokowi received the Czech Republic Senate delegation, led by President Milan Stech.
 
On that occasion, the Indonesian head of state was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for the Economy Darmin Nasution, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Deputy Foreign Minister AM Fachir.
 
President Jokowi said the Czech Republic for Indonesia as an old friend. Czech is one of the countries in Europe that first recognized Indonesian Independence.
 
The Indonesian president on the occasion also expressed his gratitude for the support of the Czech Republic for Indonesia's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2019-2020 period. (Antara)
 


(FJR)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0700 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv