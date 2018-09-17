President Jokowi Says the Czech Republic is an Old Friend

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the Czech Republic Senate delegation at the Merdeka Palace here on Monday.



Wearing a long-sleeved batik shirt, President Jokowi received the Czech Republic Senate delegation, led by President Milan Stech.



On that occasion, the Indonesian head of state was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for the Economy Darmin Nasution, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Deputy Foreign Minister AM Fachir.



President Jokowi said the Czech Republic for Indonesia as an old friend. Czech is one of the countries in Europe that first recognized Indonesian Independence.



The Indonesian president on the occasion also expressed his gratitude for the support of the Czech Republic for Indonesia's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2019-2020 period. (Antara)







(FJR)