Jokowi Gives State of the Nation Address before Independence Day

PKS to Propose Sandiaga's Replacement

Malaysian Court to Resume Siti Aisyah's Trial

Jokowi Says Upcoming Asian Games Will be Successful

Dheri Agriesta    •    16 Agustus 2018 15:51 WIB
Jokowi Says Upcoming Asian Games Will be Successful
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes that Indonesia is fully ready to host the 2018 Asian Games.

"I encourage all of Indonesians to support the upcoming Asian Games and Asian Para Games," said Jokowi at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

"We will show that Indonesia could improve the status of Asia region," Jokowi added.

The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.

The multi-sport event will be attended by more than 11 thousand athletes. They will be accompanied by around five thousand officials.

According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.



