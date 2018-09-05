En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil Ready to Implement His Special Programs

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    05 September 2018 15:59 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil Ready to Implement His Special Programs
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and vice governor Uuuzhanul Ulum. (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: Newly-inaugurated West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has prepared special programs to boost the economy of the province.

"We will have numerous programs for West Java," the former Bandung mayor told reporters on Wednesday.

Baca juga
He is committed to improve communication with other local officials. He is planning to create a whatsapp group that includes all mayors, regents and regional secretaries.

"We can resolve an issue without needing to hold a meeting," he added.

Nine new governors were inaugurated at the Presidential Palace Complex earlier today. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by local officials from the nine provinces. 

Besides the West Java leader, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo also inaugurated South Sulawesi governor Nurdin Abdullah, North Sumatra governor Edy Rahmayadi, Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and Bali governor-elect I Wayan Koster. In addition to that, the media-savvy politician also inaugurated Southeast Sulawesi governor Ali Mazi, West Kalimantan governor elect Sutarmidji, East Nusa Tenggara governor-elect Viktor Laiskodat and Papua governor-elect Lukas Enembe.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0877 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv