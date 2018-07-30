Prabowo, SBY Hold Second Meeting

Jakarta: Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a meeting for the second time in a month.



SBY visited Prabowo's home at around 10.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He was accompanied by Demorcatic Party deputy chairman Syarief Hasan and Democratic Party secretary general Hinca Panjaitan.

Prabowo greeted the former president in front of his house. He was accompanied by Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon and Gerindra Party secrerary general Ahmad Muzani.The two political leaders held the first meeting last week. They discussed political and economic developments ahead of the upcoming legislative and presidential elections.The country will hold the general elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registarion of presidential candidates in early August.(WAH)