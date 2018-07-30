Prabowo, SBY Hold Second Meeting

Jakarta: Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a meeting for the second time in a month.
SBY visited Prabowo's home at around 10.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He was accompanied by Demorcatic Party deputy chairman Syarief Hasan and Democratic Party secretary general Hinca Panjaitan.
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has permitted regional leaders to participate in election campaigns.
Democratic Party politician Ferdinand Hutahean has revealed Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will also meet with…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a closed meeting tonigh…
West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) Zainul Majdi may join the campaign team of President Joko "Jokowi" Wi…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
Authorities are still evacuating hundreds of hikers who are trapped in Mount Rinjani after a strong earthquake triggered landslide…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today visited the victims of Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province that …
President Joko Widodo is on a working visit to East Lombok District in West Nusa Tenggara Province to inspect the headlining of th…
South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin is optimistic that the city of Palembang is ready to co-host the 2018 Asian Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 1,456 graduates of Institue of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, Ba…
The Jakarta Metro Police on Friday carried out a counterterrorism training ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday brought South Lampung Regent Zainudin Hasan to its head office for further q…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in South Lampung regency from Thursday evening until Fri…
The Law and Human Rights Ministry's Directorate General of Corrections (DGC) has appointed Tanjung Gusta prison warden Tejo Ha…